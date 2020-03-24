Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Shares New Solo Cut 'Olympik'

EOB returns with new song 'Olympik'.

The project - helmed by Radiohead's Ed O'Brien - is close to releasing a new album, with 'Earth' set to land on April 17th.

New song 'Olympik' paves the way, and it's built around that taut groove, the intricate work laid down by Omar Hakim (drums) and Nathan East (bass).

Ed O'Brien's vocal floats on top, bringing EOB into sharp focus with his nuanced songwriter and superb delivery.

Tune in now.

