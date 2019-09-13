Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Previews Solo Material

Radiohead musician Ed O'Brien has shared a snippet of new solo material.

The band seem to be taking a little bit of a break, with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood both detailing solo endeavours.

Ed O'Brien has been working on his own solo project, recently explaining that he wanted to release a full album before the end of the year.

Sharing a short teaser online, the Radiohead musician has placed a drone-heavy 10 second segment on socials.

The short clip ends with the promise "Coming soon..." - when we find out more, we'll tell you.

Check out the clip below.

