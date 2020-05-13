Radiohead To Give 'A Moon Shaped Pool' A Fresh Vinyl Re-Press

Radiohead are set to give their 2016 album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' a fresh vinyl re-press.

The band have agreed to take part in next month's #loverecordstores event, which takes place on June 20th.

A celebration of the role record shops have in our lives, it will feature a number of exclusive vinyl pressings.

Oasis will transform 'Definitely Maybe' into a picture disc, while The Libertines will re-visit 'Up The Bracket'.

Radiohead, meanwhile, will re-press 'A Moon Shaped Pool', with the 2016 album being transformed into white vinyl.

Alongside this, fans can expect goodies from Robyn, Belle & Sebastian, Bon Iver, Circa Waves, Mogwai, Caribou, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and many more.

The #loverecordstores event takes place on June 20th.

