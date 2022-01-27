Radiohead Side Project The Smile Share New Song 'The Smoke'

The Smile have shared new song 'The Smoke'.

The project features Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood, alongside drummer Tom Skinner from Sons Of Kemet.

The percussionist comes to the fore on new song 'The Smoke' which carries traces of Tony Allen's afrobeat innovations in its soul.

That sense of perpetual motion - so crisp, yet forever evolving - produces the perfect basis for Thom Yorke's voice, working against the superb bass line.

The lyric video was crafted alongside the BAFTA winning writer and director Mark Jenkin - tune in now.

The Smile will play three live-streamed shows from Magazine, London this weekend (January 29th - 30th).

