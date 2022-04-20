Radiohead Side-Project The Smile Launch Debut Album 'A Light For Attracting Attention'

The Smile will release debut album 'A Light For Attracting Attention' on May 13th.

The project features Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, alongside Sons Of Kemet percussionist Tom Skinner.

Launching with a special show at Glastonbury's live-stream event last year, The Smile recently played a trio of tiny London shows.

Debut album 'A Light For Attracting Attention' lands on May 13th, with Nigel Godrich handling production.

Strings are provided by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

Boasting 13 tracks, the new album is led by The Smile's latest single 'Free In The Knowledge'.

Check out the full video below.

Tracklisting:

The Same

The Opposite

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Pana-vision

The Smoke

Speech Bubbles

Thin Thing

Open The Floodgates

Free In The Knowledge

A Hairdryer

Waving A White Flag

We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

Skrting On The Surface

- - -