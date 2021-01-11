Radiohead Share Full 'Follow Me Around' Recording

Radiohead have shared the full recording of cult fan favourite 'Follow Me Around'.

The song appeared on the 1998 documentary Meeting People Is Easy, captured at a soundcheck in Fukuoka, Japan.

Given its full live debut in Toronto in October 2000, it was then shelved, never given an official release.

Now Radiohead have shared the full studio recording of this cult favourite, alongside a brand new video.

'Follow Me Around' opens with the fuzz of a broken stereo, before moving into some plangent acoustic guitar work.

The Drop D tuning gives a droning effect, while Thom Yorke's vocal is pitched mid-way between the more overly direct songwriting of 'The Bends' say and the abstraction that was to follow.

Stripped from incoming collection 'KID A MNESIA', 'Follow Me Around' comes equipped with a video shot by Us and featuring Guy Pearce.

Tune in now.

