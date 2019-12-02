Radiohead Launch Digitised Public Library

Radiohead have launched a digitised public library.

The Oxford band have amassed a huge archive over the years, one that traces their multitudinous twists and turns.

Now a fully public library brings some of these assets together, ranging from imagery to video to rare recordings.

Fans can create their own library card and membership number, gaining access to the web resource which went live a few moments ago.

Celebrating the launch, each member of Radiohead will take it in turns to serve as librarian in the launch week, moving from January 20th - January 24th.

Coinciding with the new venture, Radiohead have made a number of rarities available online - these include 1992 debut EP 'Drill', charity recording 'I Want None Of This' and the 2011 TKOL RMX eight remix EP.

Sign up to Radiohead's public library HERE.

