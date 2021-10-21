Radiohead Bring Full Catalogue To Bandcamp

Radiohead have placed their full catalogue on Bandcamp.

The service is known as a bastion of the underground, both a breeding ground and showcase for cutting edge music.

Yet a growing number of established acts are placing their back catalogues on Bandcamp, boosting the service's profile in the process.

Radiohead have just gone live on Bandcamp, placing each of their studio albums online.

Beginning with 'Pablo Honey', it traces their aesthetic about-turns before ending on the November 5th package 'KID A MNESIA'.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://radiohead.bandcamp.com/album/kid-a-mnesia" href="https://radiohead.bandcamp.com/album/kid-a-mnesia">KID A MNESIA by Radiohead</a>

Photo Credit: Alex Lake

