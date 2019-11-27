Radiohead Auction Off Thom Yorke's 'Lotus Flower' Bowler Hat

Radiohead are auctioning off Thom Yorke's bowler hat from the 'Lotus Flower' video.

The hat features prominently in the 'Lotus Flower' video, in which Thom Yorke shows off his dance moves.

A real fan favourite, the clip is a perennial touchstone for the group, while 'Lotus Flower' remains a key point in their live sets.

Now fans have the chance to own the bowler hat, with Radiohead placing it on eBay.

On sale now, all proceeds from the auction will benefit testicular cancer charity Cahonas Scotland.

For Sale: one bowler hat. https://t.co/ltxuoC8Nf2

Proceeds from this auction support @CahonasScotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness. pic.twitter.com/P5fIhRMxul — Radiohead (@radiohead) November 23, 2020

One more time - here's the 'Lotus Flower' video...

