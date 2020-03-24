Radiant Children Know No Limits On New Release 'Sky High'

Radiant Children’s sound defies a sense of time and place: at once cutting-edge and somehow otherworldly. After their breakthrough track 'Life’s A Bitch', the London-based trio’s sound has been built on a foundation of wah-wah funk, sparking synth and groovy bass lines.

Their latest single, 'Sky Mind', with its laid-back pace and euphoric harmonies, bring blissful peace of mind. Like a gulp of lemonade on a hot day, Radiant Children’s release is a reminder to let go, wind down and relax.

Lead vocalist Fabienne Holloway channels an innate sense of soul that is rarely heard. She sings of the importance is knowing your own self-worth:

“I know who I am / It's beautiful that I don't wanna change it / I didn't know that I could make it to the roof /From here I see the whole city.”

It comes as little wonder, then, that the track also features in the latest episode of HBO’s hit series Insecure and lands ahead of their debut full-length set to arrive later this year.

We, for one, can’t wait.

Tune in now.

Words: Sophie Walker

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.