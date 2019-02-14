Rachel Chinouriri's 'Adrenaline' Is An Addictive Pop Moment

London riser Rachel Chinouriri has shared her addictive single 'Adrenaline' - tune in now.

Across a flurry of singles Rachel Chinouriri has stamped out a unique aesthetic identity, packing out headline shows and inking a deal with Marathon Artists in the process.

New single 'Adrenaline' raises the bar still further, an incredibly concise pop document that ripples with energy.

A song that emerges from "arguments with people you love" it bowls you over from the first note, with Rachel's vocal racing out of the traps.

Working closely with the guest director on visuals, it's an addictive return from the songwriter.

Rachel comments: "I wrote 'Adrenaline' about arguments with people you love. I wanted to express the challenges and emotions I go through before an argument, it's quite sarcastic and a little sassy so the production is more upbeat than my previous releases, I wanted to reflect the attitude in the lyrics."

"The video was made by an amazing young creative called Nwaka, we're working a lot together on this project, she has this surreal and angelic vibe to her work which just fits so perfectly with my music."

Tune in now.

