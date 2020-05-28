Rachel Chinouriri Shares 'What The World Needs Now' Cover

Rachel Chinouriri has shared a cover of 'What The World Needs Now'.

Her version appears in a new Boots advert, and its release is being linked to a worthy cause.

Out now, Warner Music will donate a percentage of the royalties for the Hygiene Bank , a charity who reach out to those in need of hygiene, personal care, and household cleaning products.

It's a typically beautiful vocal performance, one that takes the song's well-worn lyric to heart, adding a refreshing sense of honesty to this staple.

Rob Akin directed the video, with Rachel commenting on the charity link:

“It’s important to spread awareness of hygiene poverty because it’s actually not spoken about that much. I don’t think it should be a privilege for some, it’s a necessity for everyone. We need to shine light on this issue so everyone can support it.”

Photo Credit: Alan Schaller

