Rachel Chinouriri Shares Beatific Single 'All I Ever Asked'

Rachel Chinouriri has shared her new single 'All I Ever Asked'.

Each new song from Rachel seems to inhabit a world of its own, sculpting a unique sonic palette to reflect her emotions.

'All I Ever Asked' dips into soft-rock territory, reminiscent of those early 80s Fleetwood Mac bangers viewed from a 2k22 perspective.

A skewed take on the format, the glossy melodies are kept a little bit raw in the production, while her heavenly vocal touches on the sublime.

A song about empathy, 'All I Ever Asked' is about asserting your self-worth, and learning to take that from the world.

Rachel comments...

‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too. The feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realising it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realising your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.

The video was shot in LA on a Super 8 style camera, and it perfectly matches the wistful songwriting.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Martina Martian

- - -