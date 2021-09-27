R Kelly Guilty In Sex Trafficking Trial

R&B singer R Kelly has been found guilty of sex trafficking following a highly publicised trial.

Allegations surrounding the singer have been public knowledge for a decad e, but it wasn't until recently that witnesses and survivors of abuse became willing to go public on what they had been through.

The trail of R Kelly began earlier this year, with the 54 year old singer facing multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Closing arguments were made on Friday - September 24th - with the jury taking two days to reach its decision.

R Kelly has been found guilty of violating the Mann act, a law which bans interstate sex trafficking. In all, eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence.

He will now be sentenced on May 4th, and could face decades in prison.

R Kelly has yet to comment on the jury's decision.

