Róisín Murphy Shares Paranoid Disco Groover 'Narcissus'

The force of nature that is Róisín Murphy rebounds back into our lives with new single 'Narcissus' - tune in now.

Róisín Murphy is on a rich run of form right now, delving into the club culture tributaries that first forged her imagination.

Picking apart some key house and disco moments, she's able to refract this through an exceptional pop touch, and her unmistakable vocal style.

DJ Parrot aka Crooked Man produces new single 'Narcissus', and their partnership goes back a long time.

"My association with Parrot goes way back to the beginning of my life in music," the singer reflects. "I moved from Manchester to Sheffield when I was 19 and right from the off I became part of a close-knit music-scene of which Parrot was an integral part."

"I worked with him first on a project called Spook, a deep house cover-version of Grace Jones ‘s 'Feel-Up' and later with Pulp, on a version of 'E’s and Wizz'. And then again with All Seeing Eye and Tony Christy. Parrot also contributed a good deal to my album 'Overpowered'...”

'Narcissus' - much like previous release 'Incapable' - delve into house and disco, with the vocal carrying shades of crisp paranoia.

Róisín shares: “The themes in 'Narcissus' and 'Incapable' are different sides of the same coin. In 'Incapable' the archetype was the cold narcissist, idly wondering, in a purely self interested way, if she is missing out on something? With love beyond her grasp.”

“In 'Narcissus' the voice is the eternal and primal presence of the Nymph, endlessly trying to wake you out of your you-dream. Calling for abandon, prescribing chaos over control and warning of the dreadful, imminent DANGER IN THE MIRROR.”

Photo Credit: Fraser Taylor

