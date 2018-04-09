Queens Of The Stone Age Raise $20,000 For Australian Charity

It's been a long, long, long time since Queens Of The Stone Age had much rest.

The band's seventh studio album 'Villains' dropped last year, a visceral piece of outsider rock 'n' roll which proved that blood still pulsed through those veins.

Since then, they've played 128 shows across the globe, including a massive date at London's Finsbury Park and headline shows at Reading and Leeds.

Bringing the tour to a close, Queens Of The Stone Age decided to play their 129th show in Australia, playing an intimate acoustic set at MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) in Hobart, Tasmania.

Treating lucky fans to some hidden gems and deep cuts, Josh Homme & Co. also threw in plenty of hits for the charity event.

The show raised some $10,000 to support the Royal Hobart Hospital Paediatrics Ward, a total matched by Josh Homme's own Sweet Stuff Foundation.

So that's $20,000 for charity as a result of just one show - all in all, a good night's work all round.

Queens Of The Stone Age filmed an acoustic version of 'The Way You Used To Do' at the show - sweet and tender, you can check it out below.

