Queen Zee Have Split Up

Incendiary Liverpool punks Queen Zee have decided to split.

The band's electrifying run of singles carried a righteous message, etching out fresh ground for the disenchanted.

Exploding gender notions one power chord at a time, Queen Zee released their debut album earlier this year.

Alas, it's all over now. In a statement the band confirmed they were to split, explaining: "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the end..."

The group added: "This band has taken us on the greatest personal journeys of our lives so far. Yet it is only a chapter. We are not mourning a loss, we celebrating our time together..."

Check out the full statement:

RIP QUEEN ZEE 2016 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/0HGv5LoBwC — queen zee. (@queenzeeuk) October 7, 2019

