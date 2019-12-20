Queen To Get Their Own Royal Mint Coin

Queen are set to gain their Royal Mint coin, it has been confirmed.

The band's catalogue received an enormous boost in profile following the success of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, an internationally acclaimed success.

Now the Royal Mint has decided to honour Queen, striking a new coin in their honour.

The coin will be available later this year, with guitarist Brian May commenting:

“This is a big ‘who could have imagined it?’ moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching—a real honour.”

Nicola Howell, the Chief Commercial Officer at the Royal Mint, added:

“Queen were one of the most influential bands of their generation, and their timeless classics are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world.”

“That’s why we’re so pleased to be honouring their great contribution to British music with their very own coin, which will be the first time a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and its musicians like Queen who are at the forefront of this. We’re looking forward to announcing other coins in our new ‘Music Legends’ collection later this year, marking the work of other exceptional British musicians.”

Check out the coin below.

