Queen Millz Erupts With 'Money'

Boisterous rap talent Queen Millz has shared her new single 'Money'.

After gaining initial hype with a flurry of red hot freestyles, the Leicester-shire native went back into the studio to find renewed focus.

New single 'Money' launches a huge year for this Regal MC, pushing her natural confidence to the fore.

“I wrote 'Money' for all of the underdogs,” she explains, “to show people that I may not have the money now but I don’t care, because one day I’ll it have it all.”

Out now, it rockets out of the traps, with Queen Millz matching impeccable flow to her cheeky lyrical barbs.

The single is a sign that she “wants to show people that the world is so materialistic, at the moment, but what I do is make the best out of what I’ve got and still look flashy, without spending loads.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.