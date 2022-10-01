Queen Millz Drops New Freestyle 'Winner'

East Midlands riser Queen Millz has dropped her new freestyle 'Winner'.

It's been a key 12 months for the all-rounder, whose stage presence and vocal finesse is matched to hard-hitting lyrical dexterity.

With singles such as ‘MiLL$’ and 'On Sight' under her belt, Queen Millz closed out 2021 with her December burner 'Hear Me Out'.

Brand new freestyle 'Winner' is online now, matching her punchy abilities as an MC against something a little smoother.

A full video has landed alongside, and you can check out 'Winner' below.

- - -