queen mars Glides Back With 'YOU'

Chicago R&B newcomer queen mars has shared new single 'YOU'.

The songwriter's debut EP 'trust issues' will be released on April 9th, and it's set to mark her out as a bold new voice.

'YOU' continues her rise, a sparkling piece of R&B that inverts standard tropes to locate something fresh and personal.

Out now, it comes backed with a neat video, one that has a grainy, gritty VHS feel, an effect that carries a certain nostalgia.

“‘YOU’ is about a summer fling that fizzled out,” she says. "Everything that bloomed in the spring is dead by winter, including our relationships. Specifically, the other person's feelings change with the weather and they become colder and more distant as the seasons change even though my feelings remain constant.”

Photo Credit: Hawkeye Filmed It LLC

