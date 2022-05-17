Queen Kwong Drops Urgent New Single 'Without You, Whatever'

LA-based Queen Kwong shares new single 'Without You, Whatever'.

The songwriter's new album 'Couples Only' is out on July 12th, the result of extensive sessions with producer Joe Cardamone (formerly of the Icarus Line).

New single 'Without You, Whatever' is blessed with real immediacy, a black-stained slice of rock 'n' roll songwriting.

As close to a 'pop' song as Queen Kwong might ever get, it's about the conflicted emotions of missing someone, while realising their presence in your life was laced with negativity.

“Initially, it wasn’t even going to be on the record,” she revealed. “When I recorded it, I was just trying to entertain Joe (Cardamone) by singing in falsetto and trying to imitate Bowie. When I sent the folder of tracks to Tchad Blake I said “oh, don’t bother mixing 'Without You, Whatever' because I’m not going to release it,” and Tchad basically said, “WTF? That’s your single!” So he mixed it and I added it to the record at the last minute. It’s nearly impossible for me to sing because it’s so high and out of my range, but I like that it’s extremely different from anything I’ve ever released.”

Punchy and dynamic, 'Without You, Whatever' raises the bar for this outlaw talent - tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://queenkwong.bandcamp.com/track/without-you-whatever-2" href="https://queenkwong.bandcamp.com/track/without-you-whatever-2">Without You, Whatever by Queen Kwong</a>

Photo Credit: Laura-Mary Carter

- - -