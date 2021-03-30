Quavo, Saweetie Elevator Altercation Video Leaks

A video showing an altercation between Quavo and Saweetie has been leaked online.

The two were a couple for some time, with their pics on social media becoming the definition of couple goals .

Indeed, the relationship garnered a fandom of its own, so the internet was left bereft when Quavo and Saweetie confirmed it was all over earlier this month.

Now TMZ has shared a video of an elevator altercation between Quavo and Saweetie, one that shows a ferocious row.

Neither party has commented on the video, which was shot on security cameras inside the elevator.

The two are shown physically wrestling, before Saweetie is left on the ground. DJ Akademiks has re-posted the video, which can be found below.

Quavo and saweetie altercation before the breakup pic.twitter.com/sMrXi5QpeO â€” DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 30, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â