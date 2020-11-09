Quakers Drop 50 Track Beat Tape 'Supa K: Heavy Tremors'

Hip-hop collective Quakers have released a 50 track beat tape.

The group hinges on a collaboration between Fuzzface (in reality Portishead's Geoff Barrow), Invada's in-house producer 7-Stu-7, and Australian producer Katalyst.

Quakers released their debut album eight years ago, and it was a tour de force of adventurous hip-hop production.

Now they're back. A few moments ago Quakers shared 'Supa K: Heavy Tremors', a 50 track beat tape.

A series of short, sharp shocks of inventive noise, on first listen it's an imposing return from the production team.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://quakersuk.bandcamp.com/album/supa-k-heavy-tremors" href="https://quakersuk.bandcamp.com/album/supa-k-heavy-tremors">Supa K: Heavy Tremors by Quakers</a>

