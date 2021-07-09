Qrion Announces Debut Album 'I Hope It Lasts Forever'

Japanese-American electronic artist Qrion will release debut album 'I Hope It Lasts Forever' on October 29th.

The producer has released through a number of stellar labels, and joins Anjunadeep for her incoming full length project.

Out on October 29th, 'I Hope It Lasts Forever' indulges her more introspective side, with its meditative digitalism honing in on place, time, and identity.

Written during lockdown in San Francisco, it features a selection of guests while moving from synth-driven melancholia through to more club-focussed sounds.

Qrion comments... “I connected with my old memories - the feelings of spending time with my Dad, the time I lived with my family in Japan, and the small but important moments of my life from my life in Sapporo.”

She continues: “I feel music often creates a bridge to access memorable parts of our lives and in this sense ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever’ is a very personal and special album to me. My hope is that my music and this album will also become part of other people’s memories - something that people can carry with them into the future.”

New piece 'Your Love' is a textured, carefully contoured introduction, the sound of a digital sound artist flexing their muscles and introducing fresh elements.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Julia Wang

- - -