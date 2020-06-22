Qhairo's 'Blue Petals' Is A Voyage Of Sexual Exploration

There are many different sides to Qhairo.

A multi-faceted artist, his approach melds together hip-hop production and R&B songwriting, all with a UK slant.

Songwriter, producer, and rapper, this multi-hyphenate brings together the different layers and dimensions that make up his soul into one intact piece.

Incoming debut EP '60FootNoir' makes this explicit, and it's led by powerful new single 'Blue Petals'.

Vocals filtered through sub-aqua effects spin his tale, one that demonstrates regret and growth, all within a narrative of sexual exploration.

He says: "'Blue Petals' is about the curiosity and self-analysis surrounding sexual exploration. When I was younger I spent a lot of time watching how other men in my life interacted romantically and would imitate their behaviours. As I got older I started to realise how I wanted to be and who I wanted to be with romantically and enjoyed getting to know what that looked like."

"I wanted to explore and portray two parts of my personality in this visualiser and how I sometimes used them to hide myself... A sort of nostalgic ode to growth."

"Both sides show me in hiding but in wildly different ways. One side shows the performative and masquerading form of confidence I put on when I’m nervous (being the biggest person in a room). The other side explores a more intimate me where I'm concealing and distracting through aesthetic in the hope that it’s enough to divert attention."

We're able to show off the full video, and it's every bit as daring and flamboyant as the songwriting.

Check it out now.

