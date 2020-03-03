PYJÆN Link With Blue Lab Beats On Jazz Scorcher 'Sage Secrets'

PYJÆN are difficult to place.

Ostensibly drawing on the energy that surrounds London's jazz scene, their improvisatory approach moves from differing elements of club culture.

Deeply rhythmic in their approach, PYJÆN played a Clash Live event last year, and raised the roof with a scorching performance.

Ezra Collective's Dylan Jones stars on trumpet, but truly it's a heady display of unified musicality.

There's a full EP from the group incoming, with PYJÆN linking with a select batch of guests.

New track 'Sage Secrets' kicks off the project, and it's a fiery collaboration with jazztronic duo Blue Lab Beats.

Crunching percussive attack set against those blazing horns, 'Sage Secrets' brings the fire, a jazz scorcher that feels completely right for the London landscape that birthed it.

Check it out now.

Order 'Sage Secrets' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.