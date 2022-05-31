Pye Corner Audio Launches New Album 'Let's Emerge!'

Pye Corner Audio will release new album 'Let's Emerge!' on July 15th.

The cult musician merges together analogue electronics with aspects of psychedelia, resulting in something deeply strange, and at times unknowable.

His first studio outing for Sonic Cathedral lands this summer, with Ride guitarist Andy Bell playing on five of its 10 tracks.

Billed as a "departure", the music has a radiant glow, reflecting the white heat of lysergic exploration.

Out on July 15th, Pye Corner Audio comments: “This is a departure to sunnier climes, but a departure nonetheless. It’s something that I’d been thinking about for a while. I try to tailor my work slightly differently for the various labels that I work with, and this seems to fit nicely with Sonic Cathedral’s ethos.”

The glorious colour of the Marc Jones designed artwork recalls those seminal Spacemen 3 and Stereolab releases.

“I think it mixes together many of my earliest influences,” explains Martin. “I’ve been a long-time fan of Spacemen 3 and Stereolab. Their moments of repetition and drone have always seeped into what I’ve tried to create. I was living in a small apartment and I’d stripped down my studio set-up when I was recording this album. This enabled me to focus on a few key pieces of equipment and explore them fully.”

'Let's Emerge!' will be released on July 15th.

- - -