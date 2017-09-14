Pussy Riot Share Glacial New 'Track About Good Cop'

Pussy Riot have shared glacial new synth-punk release 'Track About Good Cop'.

The Russian group sent four activists on to the pitch at the World Cup final, following this by issuing an incendiary statement.

New single 'Track About Good Cop' matches glacial synths to a punk edge, the sighing vocals hiding a potent political message.

Pussy Riot explain: “This track is a utopian dream about alternative political reality in which instead of arresting activists and putting them in jail cops are joining activists. The world where cops got rid of homophobia, stopped the war on drugs and actually understood that it's much better to be joyful and nice to people.”

Reminiscent of everything from PC Music to Yazoo, 'Track About Good Cop' is a deft piece of political satire that breaks rules at every turn.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.