Pusha T Takes Swipe At Tyler, The Creator; Says His Album Is Finished

Pusha T makes an emphatic guest turn on posthumous Pop Smoke album 'Faith'.
The rap hero appears on the song 'Tell The Vision', which finds King Push and Kanye West weaving around a Neptunes beat.
A moment for the history books - Pop Smoke, Pusha T, and Kanye West on one song - Pusha T uses it to make some serious headlines.
For one, he's got Tyler, the Creator in his sights - even if he begrudgingly admits that Tyler's new album 'Call Me If You Get Lost' is an album of the year contender.
He raps:
“Tyler got the album of the year, for now
But Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds
Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around
The crown is only for the king, they trying to place it on a clown.”
It's no doubt tongue in cheek, though, given that Pusha T and Tyler have been working extensively on music together.
Elsewhere, Pusha T has also confirmed that his new album is "finished". His first since 2018's excellent 'Daytona' there's no word yet on a release date.
Photo Credit: Anna Victoria Best
