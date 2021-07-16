Pusha T Takes Swipe At Tyler, The Creator; Says His Album Is Finished

Pusha T makes an emphatic guest turn on posthumous Pop Smoke album 'Faith'.

The rap hero appears on the song 'Tell The Vision', which finds King Push and Kanye West weaving around a Neptunes beat.

A moment for the history books - Pop Smoke, Pusha T, and Kanye West on one song - Pusha T uses it to make some serious headlines.

For one, he's got Tyler, the Creator in his sights - even if he begrudgingly admits that Tyler's new album 'Call Me If You Get Lost' is an album of the year contender.

He raps:

“Tyler got the album of the year, for now
But Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds
Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around
The crown is only for the king, they trying to place it on a clown.”

It's no doubt tongue in cheek, though, given that Pusha T and Tyler have been working extensively on music together.

Elsewhere, Pusha T has also confirmed that his new album is "finished". His first since 2018's excellent 'Daytona' there's no word yet on a release date.

