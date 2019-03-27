Pusha T Shares Kanye West Produced Single 'Sociopath'

Sun Buddies for Carhartt WIP
Pusha T has shared his new Kanye West produced single 'Sociopath'.
The two linked on last year's exceptional 'Daytona' full length, a seven track burst of intensity we named one of 2018's finest album releases.
New single 'Sociopath' continues this relationship, with Kanye West once again sitting at the studio desk.
It's a bold, blistering return, with 'Sociopath' seeming to unleash something hidden within Pusha T.
Kash Doll leaps on the track, which feels tailormade for those no-holds-barred live shows.
Tune in now.