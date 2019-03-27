Pusha T Shares Kanye West Produced Single 'Sociopath'

Kash Doll leaps on the new release...
Robin Murray
News
27 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 27 · 08 · 2019
0

Pusha T has shared his new Kanye West produced single 'Sociopath'.

The two linked on last year's exceptional 'Daytona' full length, a seven track burst of intensity we named one of 2018's finest album releases.

New single 'Sociopath' continues this relationship, with Kanye West once again sitting at the studio desk.

It's a bold, blistering return, with 'Sociopath' seeming to unleash something hidden within Pusha T.

Kash Doll leaps on the track, which feels tailormade for those no-holds-barred live shows.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Pusha T
Kanye West
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next