Pusha T Shares Kanye West Produced Single 'Sociopath'

Pusha T has shared his new Kanye West produced single 'Sociopath'.

The two linked on last year's exceptional 'Daytona' full length, a seven track burst of intensity we named one of 2018's finest album releases.

New single 'Sociopath' continues this relationship, with Kanye West once again sitting at the studio desk.

It's a bold, blistering return, with 'Sociopath' seeming to unleash something hidden within Pusha T.

Kash Doll leaps on the track, which feels tailormade for those no-holds-barred live shows.

Tune in now.