PUP Launch New Album 'Morbid Stuff'

PUP are set to release their new album 'Morbid Stuff' on April 5th.

The Toronto band are ready to stake their claim on 2019, plotting new material, and new tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

Incoming album 'Morbid Stuff' lands on April 5th, released on the band’s brand new label Little Dipper.

New song 'Kids' leads the way, and it's about the intense connection that can come between "one nihilistic depressive to another".

Kind of a love song and kind of a twisted punk melter, Stefan Babcock introduces it thus:

"'Kids’ is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another. It's about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as fucked up as you do. And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly - it's still pretty fucked up to be honest."

Tune in now.

But hold up now! There's more. PUP have also announced a lengthy series of live shows, with $1 of every ticket sold through the pre-sale being donated towards The Trevor Project, a leading organisation providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

Dates run as follows:

April

9 Bristol The Fleece

10 London The Garage

11 Leeds Community Room at Brudenell Social Club

12 Glasgow Cathouse

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.