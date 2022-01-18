PUP Announce New Album 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND'

It's out on April Fool's Day...
PUP will release new album 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' on April 1st.

The Canadian band return with a brand new album, and the news follows recent single 'Waiting'.

Set to be released on April Fool's Day, the record was produced and mixed in a five week period alongside Peter Katis.

Laid down at his home studio in Connecticut, 'THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND' features Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive.

Whitey McConnaughy directs the video for new ripper 'Robot Writes A Love Song', which zips and soars with PUP's trademark energy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

PUP
