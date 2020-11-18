Puma Blue's 'Opiate' Is A Gloriously Inventive Fusion

South London's Puma Blue returns with new single 'Opiate'.

The songwriter's new album 'In Praise Of The Shadows' is out next year, with its release date pushed back to February 5th.

The record is trailed by new single 'Opiate', which emphasises his heady fusion of sounds.

Those pristine jazz and soul inflections are still in place, while the production leans on some 2000s techniques.

Channelling formative UKG influences, Puma Blue also includes a nod to the glossy futurism of Timbaland.

Style and substance in equal measure, he comments: "‘Opiate’ was the last song I wrote for the album, it was probably only a few weeks before I finished it. It’s about learning to love yourself, despite finding yourself dreaming of someone from your past and wondering why they resurfaced when you were so sure you’d left them behind. It makes you realise that you still have some healing to do."

"Musically I was really inspired by UK garage and 2000s-era Timbaland. I based the song around the keyboard loop given to me by my friend Alex Burey. I tried to make the chords around it feel like waking from a deep dream, which is where the title came from."

Check out the super Racer Pictures (director/producer duo Jack Walker and Alvy Vincent) crafted video below.

