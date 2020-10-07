Puma Blue Shares Live Document 'A Late Night Special'

After the release of his long-awaited debut album ‘In Praise Of Shadows’, Puma Blue is back with a new live EP ‘A Late Night Special’, released via Blue Flowers, which seeks to celebrate the album in style. Accompanied by a cinematically shot concert film (recorded at the historic Battersea Arts Centre), the full live concert premieres on YouTube tonight at 10pm.

The 25-year-old South London musician has compiled highlights from the live show into the new six-track EP, featuring new songs such as ‘Oil Slick’ and ‘Cherish (furs)’ to early fan favourites ‘Only Trying 2 Tell U’ and ‘(She’s) Just A Phase’. Puma Blue and an expanded eight-piece live band have translated the largely home-recorded songs into a dreamy live setting. An infusion of intimate vocals and warm instrumentation make the new live EP even more soulful, intoxicating and magically R&B.

He says... “It was difficult to imagine how to represent ‘In Praise of Shadows’ as a live experience without the option to tour, but the opportunity to record something special at Battersea Arts Centre seemed really fitting. It’s a venue that was devastated by a fire in 2015 and subsequently restored by a team who consciously left the damaged original structure on show. It felt like a really powerful space for the music to exist in. I was just drawn back to the idea of coming to a place of acceptance with the darker things in your past and recognising them as an important part of your present self.”

‘A Late Night Special’ is a reminder of Puma Blue’s alluring and captivating performance abilities as he announces details today of his first public live show in almost two years. He will play a special intimate show at London’s Omeara on August 28th - his first in the capital since October 2019. Tickets are available to purchase now HERE.

Words: Sahar Ghadirian

