Pulled Apart By Horses Share New Single 'Is This Thing On?'

Pulled Apart By Horses have shared their explosive new single 'Is This Thing On?' - tune in now.

The band have a long association with Transgressive, and the label stepped in to support the recording of their blistering debut album following a series of DIY singles.

Returning to the fold for the imprint's 15th birthday, new single 'Is This Thing On?' has become the official anthem for the label's anniversary.

Out now, it's a chugging, heads-down, Ramones style punk beefer, a James Mottershead produced monster that kicks and snarls its way to the finishing line.

Pulled Apart By Horses comment...

"We’ve been working on new material since 2018 and when we heard our spiritual label home Transgressive was celebrating its birthday this year, it seemed rude not to get involved. They are integral to PABH and what we’ve become."

"‘Is This Thing On?’ felt like the perfect track to put out with them and it’s a very fitting preview of what’s to come next from us..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mark Rowe

