Puff Daddy's 'Gotta Move On' Inaugurates A New Era

Rap legend Puff Daddy returns with new single 'Gotta Move On'.
The single is out now, and it inaugurates a new era for one of hip-hop's most successful sons.
Landing on his new label LOVE RECORDS, the project arrives in partnership with Motown Records/Motown Records UK.
Out now, 'Gotta Move On' finds Puff Daddy challenging himself once more, a soulful exhortation that allows space for personal expression.
Bryson Tiller features on the track, and a full album follows later this year.
Welcome to the LOVE ERA...
