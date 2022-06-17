Puff Daddy's 'Gotta Move On' Inaugurates A New Era

Rap legend Puff Daddy returns with new single 'Gotta Move On'.

The single is out now, and it inaugurates a new era for one of hip-hop's most successful sons.

Landing on his new label LOVE RECORDS, the project arrives in partnership with Motown Records/Motown Records UK.

Out now, 'Gotta Move On' finds Puff Daddy challenging himself once more, a soulful exhortation that allows space for personal expression.

Bryson Tiller features on the track, and a full album follows later this year.

Welcome to the LOVE ERA...

