Public Practice's 'Slow Down' Is An Art-Pop Bolt From The Blue

New York art-punk outfit Public Practice have shared new track 'Slow Down'.

Formed from the ashes of a number of groups in the Big Apple, the four-piece started making noises last year.

Short, sharp blasts of noize that recall everyone from The Slits to DNA to Parquet Courts to Bikini Kill, their new EP 'Distance Is A Mirror' is out now on Wharf Cat Records.

A new - strictly limited edition - flexi disc is incoming, featuring brand new material from Clash faves Flasher, Gong Gong, and more.

Public Practice donate super-spiky post-punk jammer 'Slow Down', a ball of barbed wire that somehow dissolves into a super-sweet earworm.

Tune in now.

Catch Public Practice at the following shows:

February

1 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

2 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

3 Glasgow The Poetry Club

6 Brighton Prince Albert

7 London Shacklewell Arms

8 Bristol Rough Trade

Photo Credit: Colin Sussingham

