Public Enemy's 'State Of The Union' Is A Ferocious Trump Takedown

Public Enemy show a united front on new single 'State Of The Union'.

The hip-hop group appeared to be on the ropes earlier this year, with Flavor Flav seemingly dismissed by Chuck D.

Following the public spat it was revealed that the row was merely a publicity stunt, an elongated April Fool's.

New single 'State Of The Union' isn't a laughing matter, with Public Enemy setting their sights on Donald Trump.

A timely expression of politicised Blackness with production from the one and only DJ Premier, there's an old school flavour to the band's approach.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change,” says Chuck D. “Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

“Public Enemy tells it like it is,” added Flavor Flav. “It’s time for him to GO.”

Download the song HERE and check out the video below.

