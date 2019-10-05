Public Enemy Sack Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav is no longer a member of Public Enemy.

The rapper has been a key figure in the iconic hip-hop group since their inception, a comedic foil for Chuck D's intense, political observations.

Public Enemy were booked to play a rally in support of Democrat politician Bernie Sanders, but Flavor Flav took umbrage with the move.

Issuing a Cease And Desist letter to the Sanders team, Chuck D responded by warning the rapper he could be forced out.

Chuck D's statement reads:

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.”

Following a weekend of speculation Public Enemy have now chosen to jettison the rapper - the official comment reads:

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flavor Flav has yet to comment on the news.

Public Enemy performed at the Bernie Sanders rally without their erstwhile comrade - here's footage of Chuck D performing 'Fight The Power'.

This is our moment to create real change for our country. Get out to vote this Tuesday and help us finish what we started. Live now from Los Angeles with Public Enemy Radio: https://t.co/6CbmjrFbOC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.