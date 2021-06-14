Psykhi Shares Crunching New Single 'Rat Poison'

Psykhi drops new single ‘Rat Poison’ alongside accompanying video.

The song follows previous offering ‘White Picket Fence’, which encapsulated elements of 70s grunge and rock within a modern narrative delivered by a distinguished voice. Both of these tracks are taken from an upcoming EP debut, with details of this soon to be revealed.

Narratively exploring a candid interaction between the perpetrator of and the witness to a crime, this fresh song continues to flex a strong array of diverse influences that encompasses sounds from Tame Impala all the way across the spectrum to Nirvana.

On the track, Psyki reveals: “It’s a horror story in a song. I wanted to paint an intense scene that is reminiscent of gothic literature; to create a sense of wonder and terror, mirrored by the chaos and harmony of the guitars.”

The subdued and understated visual accompaniment utilises bold and contrasting colour to highlight the genuine and raw aspects of Psyki’s performance, which acts as the centrepiece for delivering this candid message.

Nigerian artist and filmmaker Peter Spanjer, who collaborated on this piece, divulges: “I was really interested in the juxtaposition between the themes of the lyrics and the lightness of the sound which made me think about the role I wanted (red) light and darkness to play against each other.”

Words: Finlay Holden

- - -