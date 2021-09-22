Psykhi Reveals New Single 'See Me Clearly'

London artist Psykhi returns with new single 'See Me Clearly'.

The new single, which shows a vulnerable side to the artist, has been released alongside the accompanying, artistic music video. ‘See Me Clearly’ is the lead track of his forthcoming debut EP.

Psykhi is an intriguing, upcoming figure in music and ‘See Me Clearly’ solidifies his genre- defying reputation. It also shows the Ghanaian born; London based artist expressing an authentic, emotional side. Discussing the single, Psykhi said “See Me Clearly is a song exploring my vulnerabilities and the importance of self love”.

Speaking on the music video, filmed by Peter Spanjer, Psykhi also commented: “I wanted the video to continue exploring the inner conflicts and or uncertainties within myself through visuals inspired by Emmet Kelly, an American circus clown from the depression era…Wearing his white face allowed me to inhabit a version of me that has always sought to please others and who entertains the world with my sorrow. I hate feeling sorry for myself.”

This smooth transference of unique music style into the artists unique creative vision can be identified in Psykhi’s previous releases, which are not shy of praise. The release of ‘See Me Clearly’ adds to an already exciting future for Psykhi and the single is not one to miss.

Tune in now.

Words: Amelia Kelly

