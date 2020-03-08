Psyence Roar Back With New Single 'Tusk'

Psyence have shared their new single 'Tusk'.

The band formed in Stoke-on-Trent, working class dreamers with their eyes set towards the stars.

Crunching alt-rock with a taste of grunge, the group's sonic physicality recalls Royal Blood, or even Foo Fighters.

New single 'Tusk' comes out of the traps with a mean sense of attitude, refusing to surrender.

Buoyed by that emphatic riff, it's a track that yearns towards wide open spaces, capable of filling festival tents across the land.

Tune in now.

