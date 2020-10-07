Psychic Markers Prepare New Mixtape 'Blue Dreams'

London group Psychic Markers have shared plans for new mixtape 'Blue Dreams'.

The band have been bust of late, recently releasing a self-titled album.

Lockdown has brought its own challenges - band members Leon Dufficy and Steven Dove were holed up in London and Paris respectively - but it's also afforded them time to experiment.

New mixtape 'Blue Dreams' - or 'Sucre De La Pastéque' - will be available digitally and on cassette from July 24th.

Steven Dove comments...

"I spent a lot of lockdown waiting impatiently for books and other goodies to be delivered, one of which was Richard Bruatigan’s ‘In Watermelon Sugar’ who you can hear reading the poem All Watched Over By Machines Of Loving Grace on the final track."

"The rest of my time was spent watching movies, eating and making this record, ’Sucre de la Pasteque’, or in English ‘Watermelon Sugar’. In contrast with most musical projects there was no grand plan here, I wanted to make something inspired by how I was feeling on a day to day basis. I knew I had a limited supply of equipment and only a pair of headphones so I relied heavily on my imagination, which thankfully had plenty of time to drift off on various tangents."

New song ‘Speechless Implications (D’un Soupir)’ is online now, with Steven Dove labelling it "a bi-lingual pop song of sorts..."

Tune in now.

