Psychic Markers Detail Incoming Third Album

Psychic Markers will release their new self-titled album on May 29th.

The band are back, following a near-death experience in California and a creative resurgence in the studio.

Due to play London's SET on June 11th, the group's new self-titled album will be released this summer on Bella Union.

Out on May 29th, frontman Steven Dove says: “Imagine a David Cronenberg-style movie in which each morning you awake to find your brain merged inside someone else’s head - you see life from a totally different angle.”

New song 'Silence In The Room' is online now, and its narrative sweep is accompanied by a whip-smart arrangement.

Check it out now.

'Psychic Markers' will be released on May 29th - order LINK.

