Psychic Ills Share Beach Boys Covers 'Never Learn Not To Love' / 'Cease To Exist'

Psychic Ills have shared a new seven inch featuring two Beach Boys covers.

The band were founded by Tres Warren, but agonisingly the New York musician died last month.

This project was already planned out, with label Sacred Bones opting to continue as a salute to a dear friend.

The new seven inch couples two Beach Boys deep cuts, and comes with the following Tres Martin comment:

“The soulfulness is what has always spoken to me in those songs. I gravitate towards that(soul) in music, and both of these songs have it in spades. I almost shed a tear every time I hear Dennis Wilson sing.”

Steering 'Never Learn Not To Love' in a new direction, the introduction of a gospel choir adds a Spector-esque purity lacking in the original.

Tres Warren's words continue: “We wanted to honor the originals, but we didn’t want to cover them note for note... We wanted to bring them to where we are.”

Tune in now.

