Psychic Ills leader Tres Warren has died.

The vocalist and guitarist founded the group in 2003, funnelling together ragged psychedelia, soft rock, and more.

Carving out a formidable niche, Psychic Ills released a number of albums over their 17 year span, culminating in 2016's 'Inner Journey Out'.

Sadly Tres Warren has died, with the news being confirmed in a full statement from the group. He was 41 years old.

“Our hearts are broken and heavy with the news that our brother Tres has passed away,” the band write.

“Tres was a lover of music—his soul was made of it and he poured that into all he did with such heart and passion. We will forever be changed by knowing him and the empty space his leaving has left behind will never be filled... We love u T and will miss you every day.”

