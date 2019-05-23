Psychemagik Announce Debut Album 'I Feel How This Night Should Look'

UK production team Psychemagik will release debut album 'I Feel How This Night Should Look' on October 11th.

The long-running electronic partnership are renowned for their remix abilities, and for their expansive, vastly eclectic sets.

These abilities fuel Psychemagik's new album, which moves from jazz to garage rock, all under a digital ethos.

Danny McLewin and Tom Coveney have spent years on the project, utilising Kate Bush’s old workspace, East London analogue hub Toe Rag Studios, and George Martin’s Air Studios Lyndhurst Hall, where the duo recorded a seventeen piece string section.

'I Feel How This Night Should Look' lands on October 11th, with the pair sharing ultra-soothing new single 'We Can Be One'.

Tinged with a Balearic atmosphere, it features some divine vocals from New York’s Quinn Lamont Luke amid the pair's patiently undulating electronics.

Tune in now.

