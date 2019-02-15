Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Write For Clash

As far as band names go within seconds of being sent music by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets we were sold.

Honestly, how could Clash resist? It's funny, it's bold, and it stands out from the crowd.

New single 'Keen For Kicks On?' is further sign that they're much more than a snappy band name, with the Australian psych bandits piecing together an outlandish ear-worm.

Frontman Jack McEwan stated: “Keen For Kick Ons? is about those fruitful days working at a pub. Igot fired for getting trollied at an open mic night trying to sing Queen. It seemed like a good premise for a track so I weaved in this narrative of a purple haired French girl who spoke in blotted English but wanted to head out after the bar closed. It's a mix of our life and reminiscing about my days at Indi Bar, good times...”

With that in mind, we asked Psychedelic Porn Crumpets to reveal 5 Reasons To Kick On With Your Mates...

1. Variety

If you're heading out then the 12pm curfew seems more of a challenge than a lock out time, especially if you live in Sydney, I feel for you New South Walers. In Perth they've opened up a few great little bars that carry on till the wee morning hours and that's where you usually find the rest of your slurred worded comrades. It would be a shame to head home early and not visit multiple establishments.

2.Conversation

Post 12pm is the time of mental deliberation, do penguins have knees? Is the universe a simulation? Why didn't Gandalf just use the eagles... Why Gandalf?! It's only in these life defining moments where your tongue decides to take on it's own consciousness and fires out paradoxical puzzles that perplexes the best of us. It can also get you in a lot of trouble so tame that throat wobbler with a glass of water every now and again.

3. Ideas

Carrying on from number two - Hunter.S.Thompson once said: "When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro." And it's true, A late night rant with a new friend usually ends up in some sort of ridiculous venture, or adventure for that matter. A few Martinis later and you're going into business with a Norwegian backpacker selling canned air to sherpas. Or with any luck you've organised a jam with the other long haired mortal and your musical career awaits!

4. Time

It would be sad to be one of those statistics that sleep for a third of their life. Imagine if humans invented something that keeps you awake for extended periods and all you want to do is dance like a Disney animation, side effects include a slanted jaw but also a new appreciation for drum and bass music, it's really up to you how you spend your nights. But we can all agree nobody want's to see you become a statistic.

5. Day Beers

Ah yes, the sun rises, the birds chirp away as one eye twitches for sight under the enormity of sleep, you're about to slide another meter down the sofa until an angelic whisper of "nuther?" hits you ear like 'Walkies' to a dog.

You crack the frothy as if it's a talent and sip that sweet, sweet nectar. It's bonding like this that makes you appreciate a blue morning, a salty dip and the excitement of spending another day with liver minded individuals who cherish laughter as much as you. Ah to be alive!

Catch Psychedelic Porn Crumpets on the road at the following shows:

February

20 Bristol Thekla

21 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

22 Newcastle The Cluny

23 Manchester YES

25 Oxford The Bullingdon

26 Brighton Green Door Store

27 London Dingwalls

28 Southampton The Loft

