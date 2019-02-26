Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share New Single 'Mundungus'

Perpetually creative Aussie outfit Psychedelic Porn Cumpets have shared new single 'Mundungus'.

The band seem to cough out an entire double album in the time it takes most groups to finish a middle eight, and their scorching approach to songwriting is showing no signs of slowing down.

With a UK tour set to kick off with a sold out Birmingham show on October 18th, the Australian act have shared something new.

'Mundungus' is an explosive piece of psychedelic bedlam, all wailing guitars and that surging vocal, while the title itself refers to an archaic form of foul-smelling tobacco.

Frontman Jack comments...

"'Mundungus' is the rare post tour recovery period where all our surrounding friends and family assume we’re crippled with alcoholism, burdened with lives of social estrangement and are far too disillusioned to foresee our self destructive tendencies..."

Tune in now.

Catch Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at the following shows:

October

18 Birmingham Castle & Falcon (SOLD OUT)

19 Oxford Ritual Union festival

21 Cambridge Portland Arms (SOLD OUT)

22 London Electric Ballroom

24 Stoke-on-Trent The Sugarmill

25 Manchester Band On The Wall (SOLD OUT)

26 Edinburgh The Mash House (SOLD OUT)

28 Sheffield The Leadmill

Photo Credit: Josh Ludlow

